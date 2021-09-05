Fresh off a season-opening victory over No. 3 Clemson, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has signed a six-figure deal to use his name, image and likeness on trading cards.

Daniels and UNC quarterback Sam Howell partnered with Super Glow Trading Cards to create roughly two dozen different designs for each player.

The arrangement will pay each quarterback $100 for every card they sign as well as a 50% royalty fee for every one -- with or without a signature -- that is sold. The substantial royalty fees are rare, if not unprecedented, in the trading card industry, according to the players' agent.

"Both guys have a significant six-figure guarantee," said agent Dan Everett of ESM. "If they're playing well and their teams do well, this could turn into a seven-figure opportunity by the end of January."

The cards range in price from $15 to up to $1,000 for one that includes Daniels' signature and a small piece of his high school jersey. These cards will be among the first available memorabilia from current college athletes after the NCAA changed its rules this summer to allow players to profit from their names, images and likenesses while in school. Last week, Ohio State freshman Quinn Ewers signed a three-year memorabilia deal worth a reported $1.4 million. Daniels' deal with Super Glow extends through the end of 2021.

Super Glow plans to release a set of cards this October that will include 30 athletes, many of them college players. The company's deal with Daniels and Howell was arranged prior to the start of the season.

Daniels and Howell have both tried to share some of the new endorsement opportunities they are receiving with their teammates. Howell included 10 of his teammates in a recent photo shoot for one of his sponsors. Daniels made sure each of his teammates got a free article of clothing after signing an apparel deal with Rhoback in August. Daniels plans to give half of the money he makes from the trading card deal to his teammates. Everett said all 100-plus players on the Bulldogs' roster will receive something.

"I understand the vital role my teammates have played in allowing me to be in this position," Daniels said in a statement provided by Everett. "That is why it is so important that I share half of my earnings from this deal with the guys who got me here."

Daniels passed for 135 yards Saturday night in his team's first game of the season. Georgia hosts UAB next weekend before beginning its conference schedule.