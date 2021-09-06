Alabama outside linebacker Christopher Allen will likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured foot during the Crimson Tide's win over Miami on Saturday.

Allen, a former second-team All-SEC selection who led the conference in tackles for loss last season, will need surgery, Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Monday.

"He is probably out for the year," Saban said.

After Allen was sidelined during the game on Saturday, sophomore Drew Sanders took over at outside linebacker.

Sanders finished with six tackles as Alabama went on to beat Miami, 44-13.

Saban said Sanders will "have the chance to step up and start," but added that other players could see the field.

"He's a good athlete. Smart. Hard worker. Plays with toughness. Gives great effort," Saban said. "So we'll have to bring some other guys along at that position as well, but we're really pleased and confident in Drew."

No. 1 Alabama hosts Mercer on Saturday.