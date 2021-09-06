Marcus Spears says Clemson's loss to Georgia proved the Tigers' offense needs to evolve to compete with the nation's best. (1:43)

Forgive Trevor Lawrence for being confident in his former squad, the Clemson Tigers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars QB, and first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was in the house Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, to see No. 3 Clemson face the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.

But, with a new QB, the Tigers' powerful offense was dominated by Georgia's defense. The Tigers were held to just 180 total yards in the 10-3 loss. Tigers QB D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times.

Apparently Lawrence made a bet with former Georgia receiver Terry Godwin. On Monday, dressed in all kinds of Georgia gear, Lawrence paid off the bet.

Trevor Lawrence had to show up in full Georgia gear after Clemson lost over the weekend





Lawrence and Godwin begin their season Sunday against the Houston Texans. Godwin could continue his betting win streak if he could find anyone to bet against Georgia, which faces UAB Saturday.