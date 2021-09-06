UConn football coach Randy Edsall isn't waiting until the end of the season to retire. He'll step down immediately.

On Monday, the school announced the change of plans, saying that Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict had come to a "mutual decision that is in the best interest of the UConn football program for Edsall to step aside immediately."

The announcement comes after Sunday's statement that Edsall, 63, would retire at the conclusion of the season.

Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football," Benedict said in a statement.

Monday marks the end of Edsall's second stint leading UConn -- just two games into his fourth season during which time the Huskies went 6-32.

The Huskies, who did not play last season due to COVID-19, are 0-2 this season with losses to Fresno and Holy Cross, an FCS program.

Edsall was once the proud face of UConn football, having led the program from Division I-AA to the FBS.

The Huskies found their footing as an Independent program before joining the Big East in 2004, and Edsall led them to two conference championships and an appearance in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl.

Edsall left for Maryland, where he went 22-34 before he was fired midway through his fifth season.

After spending a year as a consultant with the Detroit Lions, Edsall returned to UConn in 2017.