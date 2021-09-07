Clemson safety Lannden Zanders will miss the rest of the season after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter of the Tigers' season-opening loss to Georgia on Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney said on his Monday radio show.

Zanders played just five snaps against Georgia before leaving the game. Swinney said the junior will need surgery to repair the injury.

"That's going to be a long-term injury," Swinney said. "I hate that for him. But in the long run, it may be the best thing for him. He can use this as a redshirt year and come back better than ever."

Clemson was without its other starting safety, Nolan Turner, against Georgia, too. Turner was not listed on the Tigers' injury report for Georgia, but he did not dress for the game after dealing with a back injury. Swinney said Turner was expected back soon.

Zanders had shoulder surgery last year and missed two games. Last season, he finished with 25 tackles and a sack.

Filling the void in Clemson's secondary figures to be freshman Andrew Mukuba, who played extensively against the Bulldogs and finished the game with eight tackles and a pass breakup.