Stanford is making a change after its season-opening loss to Kansas State, starting Tanner McKee over Jack West for this week's game at No. 14 USC.

West started against Kansas State, but McKee played the majority of the game and led the team in completions (15) and passing yards (118) on 15-of-18 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Coach David Shaw said he will not rotate quarterbacks against USC. Prior to the Kansas State game, Shaw said he planned to rotate quarterbacks and "we'll see how things go from there."

West was 8-for-12 for 76 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the 24-7 loss to the Wildcats. Stanford, which didn't score until there was 3:16 remaining in the game, finished with only 233 total yards and 39 rushing yards.

McKee, a 6-foot-6 sophomore from Corona, California, appeared in only one game with seven pass attempts in 2020. He served a two-year Mormon mission in Brazil before joining Stanford. He was ranked as the No. 5 pocket passer and No. 76 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class by ESPN.

West started one game for Stanford in each of the past two seasons.