Former USC and New England Patriots fullback Sam "Bam" Cunningham died Tuesday in Inglewood, California, according to USC. He was 71.

No cause of death was immediately available.

Cunningham, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992, is widely recognized for helping speed up the process of integration in football programs across the south. Cunningham ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns as USC beat an all-white Alabama team to open the 1970 season. That performance, coupled with those of his Black teammates, was pivotal in Alabama coach Bear Bryant's decision to recruit Black players.

One of Cunningham's best performance for the Trojans came in the 1973 Rose Bowl, when he ran for four touchdowns, earning MVP honors, in a 42-17 win.

Cunningham was drafted No. 11 overall in the 1973 NFL draft by the Patriots and went on to play nine seasons for the team, becoming the franchise's all-time leading rusher. He finished his NFL career with 5,453 yards rushing and 49 touchdowns before retiring after the 1982 season.

He was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame (1992), USC Athletics Hall of Fame (2001) and Patriots Half of Fame (2010) following his playing career.

Cunningham is survived by his wife, Cine, daughter Samahndi, and three brothers, Bruce, Anthony and former NFL quarterback Randall.