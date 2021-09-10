Fashion on the field: A look at the best college football uniforms for Week 2

Heather Dinich, Paul Finebaum and Dan Orlovsky share their early predictions for the team most likely to challenge Alabama for the national title. (1:59)

Who has the best chance of dethroning Alabama as national champion? (1:59)

Week 2 of the college football season is upon us and a handful of teams have already made statements before stepping on the field.

The Oregon Ducks are tried and true when it comes to uniform announcements, and this week is no different. A new combination was revealed ahead of their matchup against Ohio State. Although Brutus and the Duck will likely draw attention on their respective sidelines, it'll be hard to keep your eyes off of these uniforms.

The solid white-on-white look is a bold fashion statement. Maybe wearing white after Labor Day isn't that bad after all.

Miami will also rock a solid colorway with their green-on-green unis, but let's be honest, the Turnover Chain is the real star of the show.

🟢 🔛 🟢 for the home opener. pic.twitter.com/8lkYZEMi6Y — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 6, 2021

A closer look at the newest Turnover Chain. pic.twitter.com/5OTXHexwvo — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 4, 2021

Jordan Miller wore the Hurricanes' ultimate accessory last week, and perhaps there will be another opportunity to see the decked-out chain against Appalachian State. Miller was actually the second Miami player to sport the chain as Kamren Kinchens appeared to recover a fumble earlier in the game, but after review, it was ruled that Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams recovered his own fumble.

After debuting a new combo in its home opener, Boise State will follow that up with an ice-cold combination. The Broncos will don blue jerseys with white pants against UTEP.

𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘠𝘦𝘢𝘳, 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙇𝙤𝙤𝙠 ◻️🟦◻️



Wear White | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qu82GdvnDK — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 8, 2021

The first of the military academy rivalries takes off this week with Navy hosting Air Force. Both squads take their gear seriously and released hype videos to showcase their uniforms for the week.

Another solid colorway is in the mix for Utah's all-red affair. Meanwhile, BYU will look to cool down the Utes with their blue-and-white ensemble.

⚪️ ᵂᴴᴵᵀᴱ

🔵 ᴿᴼᵞᴬᴸ

⚪️ ᵂᴴᴵᵀᴱ pic.twitter.com/fLE4TbRFFZ — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 6, 2021

The Tennessee Volunteers continued this week's unofficial monochromatic theme with their orange uniforms.