Fashion on the field: A look at the best college football uniforms for Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is upon us and a handful of teams have already made statements before stepping on the field.
The Oregon Ducks are tried and true when it comes to uniform announcements, and this week is no different. A new combination was revealed ahead of their matchup against Ohio State. Although Brutus and the Duck will likely draw attention on their respective sidelines, it'll be hard to keep your eyes off of these uniforms.
The solid white-on-white look is a bold fashion statement. Maybe wearing white after Labor Day isn't that bad after all.
Battle ready. @OregonFootball uni combo for week 2. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/5qsbPmwH3W— GoDucks (@GoDucks) September 9, 2021
Stay on edge.— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 9, 2021
Week two uni combo. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/iGKhSz2gPc
Miami will also rock a solid colorway with their green-on-green unis, but let's be honest, the Turnover Chain is the real star of the show.
🟢 🔛 🟢 for the home opener. pic.twitter.com/8lkYZEMi6Y— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 6, 2021
A closer look at the newest Turnover Chain. pic.twitter.com/5OTXHexwvo— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 4, 2021
Jordan Miller wore the Hurricanes' ultimate accessory last week, and perhaps there will be another opportunity to see the decked-out chain against Appalachian State. Miller was actually the second Miami player to sport the chain as Kamren Kinchens appeared to recover a fumble earlier in the game, but after review, it was ruled that Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams recovered his own fumble.
After debuting a new combo in its home opener, Boise State will follow that up with an ice-cold combination. The Broncos will don blue jerseys with white pants against UTEP.
𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘠𝘦𝘢𝘳, 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙇𝙤𝙤𝙠 ◻️🟦◻️— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 8, 2021
Wear White | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qu82GdvnDK
The first of the military academy rivalries takes off this week with Navy hosting Air Force. Both squads take their gear seriously and released hype videos to showcase their uniforms for the week.
Dressed for the occasion #LetsFly⚡️ | #SinkNavy pic.twitter.com/6TLGbJRck7— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 9, 2021
OORAH!!#GoNavy | #BeatAirForce pic.twitter.com/W5NKCdPpTO— Navy Football (@NavyFB) August 16, 2021
Another solid colorway is in the mix for Utah's all-red affair. Meanwhile, BYU will look to cool down the Utes with their blue-and-white ensemble.
Game 2 pic.twitter.com/EOlwuC9PI7— UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) September 8, 2021
⚪️ ᵂᴴᴵᵀᴱ— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 6, 2021
🔵 ᴿᴼᵞᴬᴸ
⚪️ ᵂᴴᴵᵀᴱ pic.twitter.com/fLE4TbRFFZ
The Tennessee Volunteers continued this week's unofficial monochromatic theme with their orange uniforms.
𝙊𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙂𝙀 𝙒𝘼𝙑𝙀 🟠— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 9, 2021
Week 2 looks. pic.twitter.com/fmU83q8iYg