Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is suffering from an oblique injury that puts his status in question for the second-ranked Bulldogs' home opener against UAB on Saturday, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III told The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday.

Griffin, who will be calling the 3:30 pm ET game on ESPN2, said Daniels is optimistic about how his injury has progressed this week.

"They're not sure if he's going to go," Griffin said. "But they've given him time off this week to heal. He feels like it's progressed well."

If Daniels cannot play, the Bulldogs are expected to go with redshirt freshman Carson Beck.

Beck was a four-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida and the No. 234 overall recruit in the ESPN class of 2020.