Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote had his petition for immediate eligibility approved Friday, the team and the NCAA confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Gaoteote, a transfer from USC, joined Ohio State in June as a non-scholarship player as he awaited a resolution on his petition. Ohio State coach Ryan Day on Thursday said Gaoteote's petition had been denied, but Ohio State later clarified that it was continuing to work with the NCAA toward a resolution.

Gaoteote, who has been practicing with the team, started two games for USC last season before suffering a concussion. He recorded 105 tackles, including two sacks, during the past three seasons for the Trojans. ESPN rated the Las Vegas native and Bishop Gorman High School star as the top inside linebacker and No. 18 overall recruit in the 2018 class.

The third-ranked Buckeyes host No. 12 Oregon on Saturday.