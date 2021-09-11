Georgia plans to start redshirt freshman Carson Beck at quarterback Saturday, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach, unless injured starter JT Daniels has his way.

Daniels is suffering from an oblique injury, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III told The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. Despite the injury, Daniels is trying to convince the training and coaching staff to let him play, a source told Schlabach.

Daniels was 22-of-30 for 135 yards and an interception in the Bulldogs' win over Clemson last Saturday.

Beck was a four-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida, and the No. 234 overall recruit in the ESPN class of 2020.

No. 2 Georgia will face UAB at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 in the Bulldogs' home opener.