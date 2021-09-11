The Cy-Hawk Trophy is on the line in Ames, Iowa, and College GameDay is there.
For the first time in the history of the rivalry, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones will face off with both teams in the AP top 25. Since coming to Iowa State in 2016, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell has never beaten Iowa. The Cyclones, No. 9 in the AP poll, eked by Northern Iowa 16-10 in Week 1.
The Hawkeyes, ranked No. 10, crushed Indiana in the opening week. Actor Ashton Kutcher was the guest pick and arrived in a Iowa-colored farm machine.
Here are some of the best signs from College GameDay:
September 11, 2021
