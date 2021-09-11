Kayvon Thibodeaux gets rolled up on by a teammate and is forced to leave the game with an leg injury. (0:57)

Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe will not play in Saturday's game against No. 3 Ohio State, the school announced.

Thibodeaux, who was knocked out of last Saturday's win over Fresno State with a left ankle injury, was wearing sweats on the sideline during pregame warm-ups for the No. 12 Ducks.

Thibodeaux, an All-American last season, had a sack and a forced fumble in the first half against Fresno State. When he returned to the sideline for the second half, he was wearing street clothes and a walking boot.

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. listed Thibodeaux, a junior, as his No. 1 prospect, after he finished with 12 quarterback pressures last season.

Flowe, a freshman, had 14 tackles in last week's victory.