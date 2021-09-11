COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State safety Josh Proctor was carted off the field in the third quarter of Saturday's 35-28 loss to No. 12 Oregon, a significant blow to a struggling Buckeyes defense.

Proctor waved to the crowd as he was taken into the locker room, wearing what appeared to be an air cast on his right leg. He had to be helped onto the cart by medical staff, and his teammates surrounded him in support.

Proctor, who was a game-time decision after injuring his shoulder late in the season opener against Minnesota, was down on the field for several minutes.

An Ohio State spokesperson had no further injury information at the time and said the athletic department won't report it.

No. 3 Ohio State was trailing 21-14 when the injury occurred, and Oregon scored on the following play after Proctor was taken into the tunnel.

Ohio State was allowing 9.3 yards per carry, and has had no answer for Ducks' running back CJ Verdell, who has more than 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.