The epic Oregon-Ohio State game through the eyes of their iconic mascots

One of college football's best matchups of the day involved two legendary programs. No. 3 Ohio State hosted No. 12 Oregon, and both teams had their mascots in attendance for moral support -- trolling, if necessary.

The Oregon Duck and Brutus the Buckeye have been mainstays in college football for years, and they entered Week 2 of the 2021 college season as foes.

These two mascots always bring the energy and occasional pettiness on game day, and that was no different in Saturday's 35-28 Oregon win. The Duck and Brutus traded playful shots before, during and after this intense early-season matchup.

The mascot antics started early when The Duck pulled up some old tweets of current Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave supporting the Ducks in 2014 before the game.

what he said https://t.co/YcWQH2mPe6 — THE oregon duck (@TheOregonDuck) September 11, 2021

Old tweets notwithstanding, Olave finished with 12 catches for 126 yards against the Ducks.

While The Duck was taking shots on Twitter, Brutus the Buckeye was doing some pregame scouting of The Horseshoe for any lurking waterfowl.

Lemme know if you see any 🦆 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/RPGgZvEHFw — Brutus Buckeye 🌰 (@Brutus_Buckeye) September 11, 2021

The playful shots seemed to be in good fun, as the two mascots posed for a selfie that was all smiles.

When the game kicked off, Oregon's mascot made sure to secure elite seating. Check out the gold recliner he sat in on the field during the beginning of the game.

Us watching college football & NFL every weekend for the next four months. pic.twitter.com/q5EdDMmOj1 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 11, 2021

Brutus enjoyed having the home-field advantage, chopping it up with the students in the stands, and even tried to lead the Ohio State marching band at one point.

The Buckeyes were down 14-7 at the half, but Brutus didn't seem too worried and predicted Ohio State's turnaround before anyone else. Cue the Cold Takes Exposed.

While the Ducks held the lead in the second half, Ohio State stormed back and their mascot made sure they knew he had their back until the bitter end.

Ohio State's rally fell short, and on Saturday, it was the Ducks and The Duck making a statement for the College Football Playoff committee.