TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis didn't start the game against Mercer on Saturday.

It wasn't clear why the pair weren't available. An Alabama spokesman said coach Nick Saban would address their status after the game.

Jobe was spotted in street clothes for the top-ranked Crimson Tide's home debut against the FCS team.

Neither went through pregame warmups.

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, one of Alabama's top recruits in the latest class, started opposite junior Marcus Banks.