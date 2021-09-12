The AP Top 25 college football poll is out, and after a wild weekend of games, there's some movement high in the rankings. Here's what's next for each ranked team:

Previous ranking: 1

The win over Miami two weeks ago in the season opener was nice, and the win over Mercer in Saturday's home opener was a valuable tuneup. But now comes the real test for Alabama, as it goes on the road to face a top-15 program in Florida. And no player will be under the microscope more so than Bryce Young. The sophomore quarterback has been a revelation in his first two starts, showing uncommon poise for someone with such limited experience. Going into a hostile environment at The Swamp will say a lot about how he'll handle pressure-packed situations this season. -- Alex Scarborough

Previous ranking: 2

Despite quarterback JT Daniels' struggles with an injury, Georgia beat defending C-USA champ UAB by 49 points on Saturday, setting the table for a revenge opportunity of sorts. The last time South Carolina came to Athens, the Gamecocks pulled off a 20-17 stunner that dropped the Dawgs' out of contention for the College Football Playoff. No matter which Georgia quarterback ends up starting next week -- Daniels or Saturday's fill-in hero, Stetson Bennett -- motivation probably won't be a problem for the second-ranked Dawgs. -- Bill Connelly

Previous ranking: 4

Nobody doubted that Oklahoma would be able to score this season, and through two games, the Sooners have put up 116 points. But the reality is that it's difficult to get a read on this Oklahoma team, especially given the shaky first outing against Tulane, and it might be that way for a while. The Sooners have two more home games looming before going on the road for the first time, and nothing Nebraska has done to this point gives anybody much reason to think the Huskers will be a huge challenge this coming weekend. That's a shame too, because the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry was once one of the best in college football. -- Chris Low

Previous ranking: 12

The Ducks don't face another ranked opponent until Oct. 23 at UCLA, and they should be 6-0 heading into that game. They also should be even better with a healthy defense when Kayvon Thibodeaux and freshman linebacker Justin Flowe return from injuries. No road trip will be more difficult than the one they just survived against Ohio State, but if Oregon can prevail at UCLA and at Utah on Nov. 21, it's time to take the Pac-12 seriously again as a playoff contender. The selection committee certainly will. -- Heather Dinich

Previous ranking: 10

The Hawkeyes are red-hot. They've won five straight games against ranked teams for the first time since 1960 and eight in a row overall. The defense is leading the charge, including picking off two of the better QBs in the country, Michael Penix Jr. and Brock Purdy, six times in two games. Iowa has winnable games up next against Kent State, Colorado State and Maryland, before a potential showdown against Penn State on Oct. 9. -- Dave Wilson

Previous ranking: 6

The Tigers had a clear game plan against South Carolina State: establish the run, and it will be no surprise if they try to do the same when they open ACC play against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The biggest question surrounding the run game is Lyn-J Dixon, who was supposed to be the starter but has seen his carries limited to five in two games. Dabo Swinney explained Dixon has been in running back coach C.J. Spiller's doghouse, and needs to "grow up." Though D.J. Uiagalelei bounced back after last week, he only had a QBR of 52.4. It is hard to learn much from an FCS opponent, so it remains imperative that the offense continue to try and find the right balance and eliminate the mistakes that have cropped up in two weeks. -- Andrea Adelson

Previous ranking: 5

Jimbo Fisher's Aggies moved to 2-0 with a skin-of-their-teeth win at Colorado on Saturday, and they get a potential tuneup against New Mexico next week before facing Arkansas in Jerry World. That's all well and good. But the big story is starting quarterback Haynes King's leg injury. Backup Zach Calzada struggled for much of the Colorado game, and King's status moving forward is not yet known. It's hard to know what to think about A&M until we know about King's leg. -- Bill Connelly

Previous ranking: 7

Now it gets real for the Bearcats. Ideally, Indiana wouldn't have been smacked by Iowa in Week 1 and still would be ranked somewhere in the top 20. Cincinnati needs this week's game in Bloomington, and an Oct. 2 trip to Notre Dame, to carry as much CFP résumé-boosting value as possible. But even at 1-1, coach Tom Allen's Hoosiers team will test Cincinnati, especially if quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is on his game. The likely matchup between Cincinnati star cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Indiana star wide receiver Ty Fryfogle will be delicious. Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati's offense also need to start faster, especially since Indiana defends the run well. -- Adam Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 3

Coach Ryan Day said, "We have to get things fixed," and with back-to-back games against Tulsa and Akron to finish September, the Buckeyes have a window to do it. After surrendering 66 points in the past two games -- the most they've allowed in a two-game span -- the defense has to be the priority. There are still opportunities to impress the selection committee with wins against ranked opponents, but it won't happen if the Buckeyes can't find a way to stop the run, win the turnover battle and cut down on costly penalties. -- Heather Dinich

play 0:56 Finebaum: Ohio State's path to the CFP is very complicated Paul Finebaum feels Ohio State should be more concerned than Clemson after the Buckeyes lost to Oregon in Week 2.

Previous ranking: 11

The Nittany Lions' defense has been excellent in the first two games; it was tested early on against Wisconsin, and then Penn State beat Ball State handily. The Lions' D will get tested again with Auburn coming to Happy Valley. Auburn has scored 60 and 62 points against Akron and Alabama State, respectively. The Tigers' defense has allowed only 10 total points so far, as well. The competition needs to be considered, but this is going to be another big trial for Penn State. -- Tom VanHaaren

Previous ranking: 13

Even though coach Dan Mullen has said he will start quarterback Emory Jones against Alabama, the dynamic at play between Jones and backup Anthony Richardson will be the storyline to watch. Richardson has had the most explosive plays through two games, but Mullen said Jones is the more complete player to lead the team right now (even though Gator Nation heartily disagrees). This will be a major step up in competition after wins over FAU and USF, so beyond what happens at quarterback, this is going to be a big test for a Florida defense that must prove on the big stage that it has made improvements from a year ago. -- Andrea Adelson

Previous ranking: 8

The Irish defense has given up 70 points in its first two games, each decided by three points. Purdue is next on the schedule, followed by Wisconsin and Cincinnati; that's a tough gauntlet and a short amount of time for the defense to figure things out. Wisconsin's offense has not been stellar so far this season, but its defense has been stifling. Cincinnati has scored 49 and 42 points while holding its opponents to 14 and seven points, respectively. It's going to take Notre Dame fixing its issues quickly to get through those next three games unscathed. -- Tom VanHaaren

Previous ranking: 16

After a 2-0 start, including a resounding win against LSU, UCLA was off this week as it looks ahead to next week's game against Fresno State at the Rose Bowl. The Bulldogs, which beat Cal Poly on Saturday, appear even more formidable in the wake of Oregon's win at Ohio State. Fresno State took Oregon to the wire in Eugene last week. -- Kyle Bonagura

Previous ranking: 9

The Cyclones were humbled by Iowa on Saturday, which is a disappointment in what otherwise could've been a statement win. But the good news is that it's a rivalry loss, not a conference loss. Matt Campbell can refocus his team on the goals it still has, starting this week with a game at UNLV. And the coach can hopefully get Breece Hall going after he has struggled to get on track, rushing for 141 yards on 39 carries this season against Northern Iowa and Iowa, an average of just 3.6 yards per carry. -- Dave Wilson

Previous ranking: 19

The Hokies head on the road for the first time this campaign to play former rival West Virginia in their first meeting in 16 years. They cannot afford to come out flat the way they did against Middle Tennessee. But Virginia Tech is already tested after beating North Carolina in Week 1. If there is one area that needs more consistency, it's the pass rush. After dominating up front in the win over the Tar Heels, Virginia Tech did not get after the quarterback nearly as much. Setting the tone up front on both sides of the ball will be key. -- Andrea Adelson

Previous ranking: 17

Hosting a Power 5 opponent at Brooks Stadium for the first time on Friday night, the Chanticleers beat woebegone Kansas for the third straight time. With its 14th victory in its past 15 games, Coastal Carolina once again looks like one of the best Group of 5 teams in the country. There isn't another Power 5 opponent left on the schedule, and the Chanticleers don't play Louisiana during the regular season. So Coastal Carolina will probably be an overwhelming favorite in all but one (at Appalachian State on Oct. 20) of its remaining 10 regular-season games. -- Mark Schlabach

play 0:32 Coastal Carolina takes blocked punt in for a TD Alex Spillum blocks the punt by Reis Vernon and recovers it in the end zone for a Coastal Carolina touchdown as they take a 21-9 lead over Kansas.

Previous ranking: 20

Now 2-0, Ole Miss has what's probably not wise to call one final tuneup before getting a week off prior to a showdown with Alabama on Oct. 2. Tulane comes to Oxford this coming Saturday after playing Oklahoma close to open the season. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is every bit as good as we thought he would be, but the best news for Ole Miss fans is that D.J. Durkin's defense looks to be much improved. The Rebels have added some new playmakers on defense and are playing more physically and with a ton of energy and confidence. Of course, the true tests are still to come. -- Chris Low

Previous ranking: 18

Wisconsin gets a week off before heading to Chicago to face former Badgers quarterback Jack Coan and his new team, Notre Dame. Wisconsin's season likely will be shaped by what happens against Notre Dame and the following week against Michigan at home. Jim Leonhard's defense looks as stingy as ever, and Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi has energized the run game. Quarterback Graham Mertz's development remains a top priority for coach Paul Chryst. Notre Dame's defense has looked vulnerable early on, and Wisconsin will need Mertz confident and ready to attack on Sept. 25. -- Adam Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 23

One of just three undefeated teams in the Pac-12, Arizona State next plays at BYU, where division rival Utah lost 26-17 on Saturday. It's the first of a difficult five-game stretch that will reveal where the program stands in Year 4 of the Herm Edwards era. After traveling to Provo, ASU continues with Colorado, at UCLA, Stanford and at Utah. -- Kyle Bonagura

Previous ranking: unranked

Arkansas gave future conference rival Texas a warm welcome to the SEC, defeating the Longhorns 40-21. The Razorbacks led 16-0 at halftime and outgained the Longhorns on the ground 333-138. But after next week's meeting with Georgia Southern, they face four straight ranked opponents: vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, at No. 2 Georgia, at No. 17 Ole Miss and vs. No. 22 Auburn.

play 2:54 Arkansas gets physical and manhandles No. 15 Texas The Razorbacks roll up 333 yards on the ground and receive rushing TDs from four different players while its defense stymies the Longhorns in a 40-21 win.

Previous ranking: 24

UNC returns to Coastal Division play with a critical home game against a Virginia team that has outscored its first two opponents 85-14. The season is still young, but an 0-2 start in the division would make the Heels' road to the ACC championship game extremely difficult. Quarterback Sam Howell was brilliant last year against Virginia -- 444 pass yards, four touchdowns -- but didn't get enough help from the defense to outlast the Cavaliers. UNC's defense has looked good so far this season, but it must limit Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, who threw five touchdown passes last week against Illinois. The Heels have lost four straight in the South's Oldest Rivalry. -- Adam Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 25

The Bryan Harsin era has gotten off to a fine start on the Plains. The defense has played well, and the offense has been very efficient. Quarterback Bo Nix appears to be on solid footing, avoiding some of the mistakes he made over the previous two seasons. But those first two wins were against Akron and Alabama State, and they were both at home, so take those results with a grain of salt. Going to Penn State will be the first true challenge for Harsin and this new staff. While they're likely to be underdogs, the Tigers need to play well if for nothing other than to set the tone for the rest of the season and the all-important SEC schedule that begins two weeks later. -- Alex Scarborough

Previous ranking: unranked

The Cougars are off to a 2-0 start for the second straight year, but instead of blowouts against Navy and Troy, they beat Arizona and a ranked Utah team. If they want to move to 3-0, they'll have to do it against another ranked Pac-12 team in Arizona State, which has outscored opponents 78-24 in its first two games of the season.

Previous ranking: 22

Miami got blown out against top-ranked Alabama in Week 1 and eked out a 25-23 win over Appalachian State, a game in which the Hurricanes didn't commit any turnovers and outrushed the Mountaineers 175-127. But D'Eriq King and Miami still have some time before ACC play begins. They host Michigan State next week and FCS Central Connecticut State befroe a Sept. 30 clash against Virginia.

Previous ranking: unranked

As if Michigan running for 335 yards in its season-opening win over Western Michigan wasn't impressive, the Wolverines ran 56 times for 343 yards as a team on Saturday against Washington. Blake Corum led the charge with 21 carries for 171 yards and three scores, while Hassan Haskins ran for 155 yards and one touchdown. Northern Illinois has struggled with its rush defense this year -- Georgia Tech ran for 271 yards against the Huskies in Week 1 and Wyoming had 191 rushing yards and put up 50 points this past week. Expect Michigan to feast next week.

Dropped out: USC (14), Texas (15), Utah (21)