Tulane's football team will return to campus and play its first game there since Hurricane Ida on Sept. 25 when it hosts UAB at Yulman Stadium.

The Green Wave left campus for Birmingham, Alabama, before the storm hit, and all of Tulane's athletic operations have been taking place there. Tulane moved its Sept. 4 season opener, a scheduled home game against Oklahoma, to Norman, Oklahoma. The team played Saturday's game against Morgan State, also a scheduled home game, at Legion Field in Birmingham.

Tulane will remain in Birmingham this week in preparation for a scheduled road game against No. 17 Ole Miss. After the game, Tulane will return to campus and practice there in advance of the UAB game, athletic director Troy Dannen told ESPN. UAB's program has been the primary host for Tulane during its time away from campus. Alabama also allowed Tulane to use its indoor facility for practice.

After Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans in late August, Tulane closed its campus until Sunday.

"We are thankful we are able to return home to New Orleans and compete in Yulman Stadium once again," Dannen said in a prepared statement. "It has taken a remarkable effort by so many over the past month to get the city of New Orleans, and our campus, back up and running. Everyone associated with Tulane athletics, and particularly our student-athletes, have tremendous appreciation for the hard work allowing our return to campus so quickly.

"We also extend our gratitude to everyone in Birmingham for welcoming us with open arms over the past few weeks. From the Sheraton Hotel, our friends at UAB, the many athletic practice facilities we have used, and certainly Legion Field, Birmingham has been a wonderful home away from home for the 300 student-athletes and staff who have been relocated since Hurricane Ida."