Purdue starting running back Zander Horvath, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, will miss four to eight weeks with a broken leg.

Coach Jeff Brohm said that Horvath has a broken fibula and would undergo surgery Monday. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's win at UConn and was replaced by King Doerue and Dylan Downing, who combined for 147 rushing yards on 26 carries.

A fifth-year senior, Horvath started five of six games for Purdue last season and led the team with 746 all-purpose yards, while averaging 5 yards per carry. He started four games in 2019 and has 900 career rushing yards and 457 career receiving yards.

Purdue visits No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.