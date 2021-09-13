Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is out indefinitely but will return at some point this season after sustaining a right knee injury in Saturday's game against Southern Illinois, coach Chris Klieman said Monday.

Thompson was injured while blocking for teammate Deuce Vaughn on a run play in the first quarter, although Thompson didn't absorb any contact on the play. He had to be helped off the field.

A 32-game starter for Kansas State, Thompson ranks in the top 10 in team history in several major categories, including career passing (5,261 yards), completions (402) and passing touchdowns (30). He led Kansas State to a historic come-from-behind win against Oklahoma last season before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in the third game.

Sophomore Will Howard, who replaced Thompson last season and again Saturday, is to start this week against Nevada and for the immediate future. Sophomore Jaren Lewis will back up Howard, who completed 8 of 17 attempts for 76 yards with an interception against Southern Illinois.

After hosting Nevada, Kansas State opens Big 12 play on Sept. 25 at Oklahoma State.