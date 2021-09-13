Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson, one of the top pass-rushers in the country, is considered day-to-day with a knee injury heading into Saturday's game against No. 11 Florida.

Anderson left Saturday's win over Mercer after a player cut block him. He walked off under his own power but went to the locker room after being looked at by the athletic trainers.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Anderson will likely not practice on Monday but that his prognosis is positive.

"We feel a little more encouraged than after the game," Saban said. "We'll just see how he progresses throughout the course of the week."

Anderson, a preseason All-SEC selection, ranked third in the SEC in tackles for loss last season.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide are already without another of its starting outside linebackers, Christopher Allen, who suffered a foot injury that Saban said will likely end his season.

Defensive backs Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis, who missed Saturday's win over Mercer with injuries, are expected to return to practice on Monday.