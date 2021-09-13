NC State starting linebacker Payton Wilson and starting safety Cyrus Fagan will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season, the school announced Monday.

Both were hurt in a 24-10 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday night. Wilson, a preseason All-ACC selection, left the game with an apparent arm injury. Fagan's injury was not disclosed.

The news is a big blow for the NC State defense, particularly in regard to Wilson, its best returning player. He led the ACC a year ago in tackles per game and ranked fourth among all FBS players in overall tackles.

Fagan transferred to NC State from Florida State and was in his first year playing for the Wolfpack.

"We love those guys, and we feel for them," coach Dave Doeren told reporters Monday. "We know what the game and the team means to them. That pain that we all suffer for them can help us play hard for them, and I know we will."