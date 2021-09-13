LSU running back John Emery Jr. won't play the rest of the season, coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday.

A source confirmed to ESPN the reason for Emery's absence is related to academics.

Emery started three games last season and was expected to play a pivotal role at running back alongside Ty Davis-Price.

Emery led all LSU backs with 14 catches last season.

Freshman running back Armoni Goodwin is questionable for Saturday's game against Central Michigan.

However, Orgeron said that Tre Bradford is expected to be eligible this week after rejoining the program.

Bradford transferred to Oklahoma during the offseason but returned last month.

LSU, which lost its season-opener to UCLA, improved to 1-1 last Saturday after beating McNeese State.

The Tigers begin SEC play next week against Mississippi State.