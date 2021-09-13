Arkansas holds Texas scoreless in the first half of a 40-21 Razorbacks win. (1:50)

Texas falls to Arkansas on the road (1:50)

Arkansas fans' storming of the field following Saturday's 40-21 victory over Texas will cost the Razorbacks $100,000.

The SEC announced the fine on Monday, citing a second violation of the access to competition area policy. The previous violation was in 2014 against LSU.

A third offense would cost Arkansas $250,000 according to the policy, which was adopted in 2004.

The policy states that no one outside of players, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed individuals be allowed access to the playing field.

Money from fines goes to the SEC's Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Arkansas players, coaches and fans reveled in the upset of No. 15 Texas on Saturday.

It's a rivalry game for the two schools that dates back to their membership in the defunct Southwest Conference.

Texas is poised to join Arkansas in the SEC in 2025 after decades in the Big 12.

The win marked the first 2-0 start for Arkansas since 2016 and catapulted the Razorbacks from unranked to No. 20 in the AP Poll.