Texas A&M starting quarterback Haynes King will miss time with a "crack in his lower leg," coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters on Monday.

Fisher declined to give a timeline for King's return.

"I'm not a doctor, and I'm not going to say," Fisher said.

King, a redshirt freshman, started the Aggies' first two games this season. He suffered the foot injury during the first quarter of Saturday's 10-7 win over Colorado.

Zach Calzada, a sophomore, played the rest of the game in King's place. He completed 18 of 39 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 28 yards on seven carries.

Fisher said they "feel comfortable" moving forward with Calzada at quarterback.

All told, King has completed 22 of 35 pass attempts this season for 300 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

No. 7 Texas A&M hosts New Mexico on Saturday.

The following week, the Aggies begin SEC play against No. 20 Arkansas, Mississippi State and No. 1 Alabama.