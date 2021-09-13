Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe, who missed the Ducks' win against Ohio State on Saturday, will be out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury, according to coach Mario Cristobal.

"It's a pretty significant injury," Cristobal said. "Always hopeful, but it seems to be a little bit longer term than anything else."

Cristobal did not provide a specific timeline expected for Flowe's return. The injury is a major blow to the Oregon defense. Flowe arrived at Oregon as the second-highest-rated recruit in program history and appeared in just one game as a freshman in 2020 before missing the rest of the season due to a torn meniscus.

The prognosis for defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux's return from an ankle injury is better, but it is unclear when he will return. Cristobal indicated there was hope he could play against Ohio State before he was ruled out.

Cristobal also announced tight end Cam McCormick is out for the season with a right leg injury. McCormick, who enrolled at Oregon in January 2016 and redshirted the year, missed the last three seasons because of injury.

The Ducks soared to No. 4 in the AP poll after the win and host Stony Brook on Saturday at 7:30 p.m ET.