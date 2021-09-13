Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec could potentially miss the rest of the season with a hand injury, the school announced Monday.

Jurkovec was injured on the opening drive against UMass on Saturday and did not return to the game. He underwent surgery on Monday. Boston College did not provide a timetable for his return, except to say the injury could be season-ending.

The injury is a huge blow for the Eagles.

In his first year as the starter at BC last season, Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding three rushing touchdowns. His performance and return helped boost expectations around the Eagles this season.

Dennis Grosel, who has started eight career games, replaces Jurkovec. Last season, when he started in place of an injured Jurkovec in the final game of the regular season, he tied a school record with 520 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions against Virginia.

In addition, Boston College announced kicker Aaron Boumerhi will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury.