A ho-hum win over an FCS opponent and a crushing loss to rival Iowa have left Iowa State looking for answers, but coach Matt Campbell said the No. 12 Cyclones will not be making a change at quarterback.

Much of the blame has fallen on fourth-year starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who was pulled from the 27-17 loss to Iowa early in the fourth quarter after throwing three interceptions. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season.

"That's gut-wrenching when it doesn't go your way, and some of the things that happened in the game aren't on you as the quarterback, but everyone's perception is that it is," Campbell said. "The reality of it is that it's tough to play that position. He's played it four years, and he knows how to handle tough times."

Campbell said the Cyclones are going to ride with Purdy, who has more wins than any quarterback in program history and is on the cusp of becoming the Cyclones' all-time leader in passing and total offense.

"I have a lot of trust in Brock," flanker Jared Rus said. "I'm not worried about him at all. He's one of the best players to ever play here. We have to have his back and make sure everything is good, and we're going to come back ready to play."

The Cyclones' offense is second to last in the Big 12 at 337 yards per game, about 100 yards below its 2020 average. ISU has gone three plays and out on seven of its 25 possessions and four other non-scoring drives lasted no more than five plays. The Cyclones' four plays of 20 yards or longer ranks last in the conference.

Iowa State visits UNLV on Saturday.

