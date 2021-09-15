LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk has stepped away from the team to be with his family after the death of his 19-year-old daughter earlier in the week and is not expected to participate in Saturday's game against Central Michigan.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron expressed his condolences to the Faulks during the SEC coaches' teleconference on Wednesday, saying everyone in the program is "sick to their stomach" over Kevione's death.

"I don't expect him to be here on Saturday," Orgeron said. "I expect him to take his time and put his family first."

Faulk played at LSU in the mid-1990s and became the school's all-time leading rusher.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots and played 13 years with the franchise, winning three Super Bowls.

Faulk joined the LSU coaching staff as director of player development in 2018 and was promoted to running backs coach in 2020.

LSU football released a statement on Kevione's death Monday.

"We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family and all those who love Kevione," the statement said. "She was a part of the LSU Family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time."

LSU will also be without defensive lineman Ali Gaye for the game on Saturday.

Orgeron said that safety Jay Ward is doubtful.