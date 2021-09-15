Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum discuss the Gators' chances against Alabama at The Swamp this weekend. (1:19)

Florida Gators quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson "know the plan" heading into Saturday's game against No. 1 Alabama, coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday.

Richardson has played well as a backup this season, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more scores, prompting questions as to whether he should start ahead of Jones.

Mullen has brushed off those suggestions, sticking with Jones as the starter despite the fact that he has thrown four interceptions -- to go with two touchdowns -- in wins over Florida Atlantic and South Florida.

Mullen has said all along that both quarterbacks will play and that managing the division of labor between the two is "pretty simple."

"They know what we have scheduled going into the game," Mullen said.

Richardson is still receiving treatment for the hamstring injury he suffered in the second half of Saturday's win over USF, but Mullen said Richardson has been able to practice all week and is doing fine.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday that he doesn't have to prepare differently for Richardson or Jones because they're similar style quarterbacks -- passers who are skilled runners.

"When the quarterback can run -- and they run quarterback runs -- it's almost like playing against Wildcat, so they've got an extra blocker but they also have the ability to make big plays in the passing game, which they've made and been pretty efficient in the passing game," Saban said.

"It's more challenging when you play against guys and both guys are very efficient, effective passers as well as runners."