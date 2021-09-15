Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said on Wednesday that the Vols have not decided on a starting quarterback heading into this weekend's game against Tennessee Tech.

Joe Milton, who transferred from Michigan and started the first two games this season, was knocked out of last Saturday's loss to Pitt in the first half with a leg injury.

Hendon Hooker, a transfer from Virginia Tech, took over for Milton and completed 15 of 21 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 49 yards.

Heupel said that Milton has been able to practice but didn't know if he'd be available to play Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

"We'll see where we're at as we get closer to kickoff," he said.

Milton has completed 18 of 35 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 98 yards and two scores.

On Monday, Heupel was complimentary of Hooker's play coming off the bench.

"I thought he did some really good things from within the pocket," Heupel said. "[He] stood in there and got hit on a couple of throws and delivered the ball accurately down the football field. Most of his decision-making was right."