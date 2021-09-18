        <
          College football today: Week 3 updates, highlights, biggest moments and more

          12:30 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          We've got a lot in store for Week 3, and the thing we're probably looking forward to most is Penn State hosting Auburn because of the White Out. But there's sure to be plenty of other highlights from Saturday's action.

          Come back here throughout the day for the latest results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

          On the ground with GameDay

          Penn State fans brought their A game to the set today. Check out the best GameDay signs from this morning.

          And since we know you are wondering, check out the latest on the Miami cat.

          1:53

          The story behind the Miami cat

          The best catch from Week 2 of college football didn't happen on the field - but in the stands - as a cat found itself hanging from a balcony at Hard Rock Stadium.

          And Corso's pick is ...

          1:14

          Corso's Pick: Auburn vs. Penn State

          Lee Corso makes his pick for the "white out" matchup between No. 22 ranked Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State.

          Game of the moment: Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma (noon ET, Fox)

          As I wrote this week while ranking the best Oklahoma-Nebraska games, this celebrated rivalry, dormant for the past decade, hasn't produced all that many epic upsets recently. When both teams were elite, classic games followed, but in five games with a spread of three touchdowns or more between 1995 and 2008, the favored team won by an average of 42 points.

          Considering OU is currently listed as a 22-point favorite, that doesn't say encouraging things about this contest. The Sooners rank third in the AP poll, and the Huskers are in Year 4 of hoping Scott Frost will turn things around. But it bears mentioning that, since the turnovers- and special teams-driven loss to Illinois in Week 0, Nebraska has looked pretty good. Read more from Bill Connelly's Week 3 preview (ESPN+).

          And on the 50th anniversary of their epic "Game of the Century" clash, read the behind-the-scenes tales from that game, featuring poison paranoia, a stolen Thanksgiving dinner and even a brief Dolly Parton mention.

          Full schedule: All teams | Top 25

          Litigate like a champion today

          A licensing agreement was finalized between the trademark "Play Like A Champion Today" -- owned by former Irish coach Lou Holtz -- and Notre Dame. Legendary Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer was quick to point out that Oklahoma's use of the phrase predates Notre Dame's by several decades. But hey, all is fair in love and trademark law.

          Scene in the stands

          Let's get ready for the White Out! Along with many other college football traditions we didn't get to experience last season, this was certainly one of the most missed. And we can't wait for what it's going to look like against Auburn.

          Look at these fans days before the game! All hyped up and ready to go.

          And over on the drum beat (get it?), Purdue's marching band won't be able to bring its huge drum to the Notre Dame game, which yes, is an important storyline.

          Friendly wagers

          All right: Here's the deal. If Florida loses to Alabama by less than three touchdowns, Stephen A. Smith has to wear a Gators tie. But just saying, if UF were to somehow pull off a road win, the price should be a lot steeper than just a tie. (ESPN's Football Power Index gives Alabama a 71.4% chance to win the game.)

          Uniform updates

          Virginia is getting icy with its threads this weekend.

          And Greenie is BACK!

          Stony Brook just got real creative with its uniform announcement.

          More uniform updates can be found here.

          More must-see

          The VP is in the building. Kamala Harris led the coin toss between Howard and Hampton.

          Give us some of what Maryland is drinking.

          Friday night gave us a wild showdown between UCF and Louisville and the game ended on this pick-6.

          1:20

          Louisville stuns UCF with game-winning pick-6 in final seconds

          Dillon Gabriel has his pass intercepted by Jaylin Alderman and returned 66 yards for a touchdown to give Louisville a 42-35 lead with 13 seconds left in the game.