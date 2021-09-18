We've got a lot in store for Week 3, and the thing we're probably looking forward to most is Penn State hosting Auburn because of the White Out. But there's sure to be plenty of other highlights from Saturday's action.

Come back here throughout the day for the latest results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

On the ground with GameDay

Penn State fans brought their A game to the set today. Check out the best GameDay signs from this morning.

And since we know you are wondering, check out the latest on the Miami cat.

play 1:53 The story behind the Miami cat The best catch from Week 2 of college football didn't happen on the field - but in the stands - as a cat found itself hanging from a balcony at Hard Rock Stadium.

And Corso's pick is ...

play 1:14 Corso's Pick: Auburn vs. Penn State Lee Corso makes his pick for the "white out" matchup between No. 22 ranked Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State.

Game of the moment: Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma (noon ET, Fox)

As I wrote this week while ranking the best Oklahoma-Nebraska games, this celebrated rivalry, dormant for the past decade, hasn't produced all that many epic upsets recently. When both teams were elite, classic games followed, but in five games with a spread of three touchdowns or more between 1995 and 2008, the favored team won by an average of 42 points.

Considering OU is currently listed as a 22-point favorite, that doesn't say encouraging things about this contest. The Sooners rank third in the AP poll, and the Huskers are in Year 4 of hoping Scott Frost will turn things around. But it bears mentioning that, since the turnovers- and special teams-driven loss to Illinois in Week 0, Nebraska has looked pretty good. Read more from Bill Connelly's Week 3 preview (ESPN+).

And on the 50th anniversary of their epic "Game of the Century" clash, read the behind-the-scenes tales from that game, featuring poison paranoia, a stolen Thanksgiving dinner and even a brief Dolly Parton mention.

Litigate like a champion today

A licensing agreement was finalized between the trademark "Play Like A Champion Today" -- owned by former Irish coach Lou Holtz -- and Notre Dame. Legendary Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer was quick to point out that Oklahoma's use of the phrase predates Notre Dame's by several decades. But hey, all is fair in love and trademark law.

Licensing agreement has been finalized between trademark "Play Like A Champion Today" - owned by Lou Holtz - and University of Notre Dame that includes exclusive license for PLACT merchandise sales. Deal comes almost 35 years to the day of Coach Holtz hanging sign in locker room. pic.twitter.com/AbaVTYJ8fa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2021

"Play like a Champion today" Oklahoma sooners of passed out as a sign they take the field for over 70 years. Bud placed it there in the 50s! ⁦@AdamSchefter⁩ ⁦@CoachBobStoops⁩ ⁦@CoachLouHoltz88⁩ @Lincoln Riley pic.twitter.com/MQHuxmUzpS — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) September 16, 2021

Scene in the stands

Let's get ready for the White Out! Along with many other college football traditions we didn't get to experience last season, this was certainly one of the most missed. And we can't wait for what it's going to look like against Auburn.

Look at these fans days before the game! All hyped up and ready to go.

Happy Valley is looking ready for the Whiteout and its only Tuesday ⚪️🔵



(via @NittanyvillePSU)pic.twitter.com/B2qu8gPwOh — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 14, 2021

And over on the drum beat (get it?), Purdue's marching band won't be able to bring its huge drum to the Notre Dame game, which yes, is an important storyline.

The World's Largest Drum is officially too big for Notre Dame Stadium, Purdue said Friday.



As a result, Purdue's All-American Band will play its first halftime performance without its giant bass drum for the first time since 1979. https://t.co/h1i9N7cwiC — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 17, 2021

Friendly wagers

All right: Here's the deal. If Florida loses to Alabama by less than three touchdowns, Stephen A. Smith has to wear a Gators tie. But just saying, if UF were to somehow pull off a road win, the price should be a lot steeper than just a tie. (ESPN's Football Power Index gives Alabama a 71.4% chance to win the game.)

.@stephenasmith: "[Alabama's] gonna mop y'all right out of the state."@TimTebow: "If Florida is closer than that, how about next Friday you rock a Gator tie?" @stephenasmith: "Rock a gator tie? Done!" pic.twitter.com/QYwlf8v4eG — First Take (@FirstTake) September 17, 2021

Uniform updates

Virginia is getting icy with its threads this weekend.

So clean we had to double back

🥶❄️🧊



BTS of this week uniform reveal #GoHoos | #THEStandard pic.twitter.com/VDgio1cKyE — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 16, 2021

And Greenie is BACK!

This Saturday we are stepping back in time to our days in the SEC.



Welcome back, Greenie! #RollWave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/eBoI0plCxX — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) September 16, 2021

Stony Brook just got real creative with its uniform announcement.

More must-see

The VP is in the building. Kamala Harris led the coin toss between Howard and Hampton.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris - Howard Class of 1986 - led the coin toss for today's game between her beloved Bison and Hampton.



Game on NBC Sports Network. pic.twitter.com/kDG1OKVhX1 — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) September 18, 2021

Give us some of what Maryland is drinking.

THIS ENERGY FROM LIA pic.twitter.com/vYR89Y4eTU — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 18, 2021

Friday night gave us a wild showdown between UCF and Louisville and the game ended on this pick-6.