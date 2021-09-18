Dillon Gabriel has his pass intercepted by Jaylin Alderman and returned 66 yards for a touchdown to give Louisville a 42-35 lead with 13 seconds left in the game. (1:20)

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday that he has a broken left clavicle, and there is no timetable for his return.

Gabriel was injured on the final play of a 42-35 loss to Louisville on Friday night, as the Knights tried multiple laterals to try to get downfield. Gabriel picked up a loose ball and was hit hard to the turf. He was carted off the field and afterward had a sling on his arm.

In a tweet, Gabriel said the injury does not require surgery but he does not know when he will be back.

Losing Gabriel is a huge loss for UCF as the Knights move forward in the season. Through three games, Gabriel has thrown for 814 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

UCF doesn't have a lot of experience behind Gabriel on the depth chart. True freshman Mikey Keene is listed as the backup on the depth chart, and he played in the Bethune-Cookman game in Week 2.