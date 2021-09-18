Scenes from Saquon Barkley's Penn State homecoming

Take a look at how Penn State created the incredible atmosphere of its annual White Out game. (4:25)

Tonight, one of college football's greatest traditions will make its triumphant return. No. 10 Penn State welcomes No. 22 Auburn into Beaver Stadium for a White Out game. The stadium is sold out for this prime-time matchup, which means many fans will be in the stands to cheer on their team. Among those in attendance will be Penn State legend Saquon Barkley.

The former Nittany Lions player and current New York Giants running back returned to Happy Valley, where he became a household name. He played three seasons for Penn State and had numerous highlight plays. While playing for the Nittany Lions, Barkley set the school record for career rushing touchdowns (43) and total rushing touchdowns (53). His outstanding college career resulted in him being selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

Barkley was busy in his return to his alma mater, and is pumped for the White Out game. Take a look at everything he did during his time back on campus, which started with his appearance as the guest picker on College GameDay.

Barkley arrived at Penn State in style, via private jet, which is often used for GameDay pickers. Barkley rushed for 57 yards in the Giants' 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday. Despite the loss, Barkley seemed excited to be back at State College and put on his analyst cap to pick this week's games across college football.

Barkley made picks for various matchups, but one of his selections was a no-brainer. He said that there was no way he would pick Auburn over his Nittany Lions. Most of the College GameDay crew agreed with the 24-year-old back, with David Pollack being the only analyst who picked Auburn.

"We have the greatest fans in the country."



Saquon bleeds blue and white 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Zwzr8BtyWu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2021

Feels good to be back!! Penn State, love you guys forever! #WeAre — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) September 18, 2021

While making his pick, "Saquon Barkley" chants rang through the crowd, and the running back had a front-row seat for Lee Corso's headgear pick of the day.

Barkley, however, didn't come back to Happy Valley just to pick games, he'll be on the sideline for the game. It's safe to say the audience was pumped to know No. 26 will be a part of the crowd Saturday night that gets its first White Out game since 2019.

Even though he was a football player for Penn State and is attending their football game tonight -- Barkley is getting love from other athletic programs at the school. The men's and women's hockey team shouted him out on social media, and he was wearing a fresh hockey jersey pregame (which is white, of course). He also caught up with ESPN sidleine reporter Holly Rowe and embraced the fans in the bleachers as he prepares to watch his former team battle Auburn.

Saquon is in the building!! Great to catch up with one of the best to ever play in this field. ⁦@PennStateFball⁩ ⁦@saquon⁩ pic.twitter.com/3cR0abIyZp — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) September 18, 2021