LSU defensive end Andre Anthony will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday.

Anthony, who ranks second on the team with 3.5 sacks, suffered the injury during Saturday's win over Central Michigan.

In the first quarter, Anthony recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

A sixth-year senior, Anthony was a key piece of the LSU defense with four tackles for loss through the first three games.

LSU has been without defensive lineman Ali Gaye, who missed Saturday's game with a minor injury.

LSU will open SEC play at Mississippi State on Saturday.