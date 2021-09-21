Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis needs surgery to repair a torn bicep and is expected to miss seven to eight weeks, coach Dabo Swinney said on his radio show Monday night.

Swinney also announced that running back Lyn-J Dixon has entered the transfer portal, a blow to the Tigers' backfield depth.

Davis was ESPN's No. 58 recruit for the 2019 class and was a key member of the team's defensive line as a true freshman. His sophomore season was disrupted by injuries, however, and he missed Clemson's opener this season against Georgia due to COVID-19 protocols.

For the season, Davis had seven tackles in two games. Ruke Orhorhoro and Tre Williams figure to get the bulk of Davis' snaps at defensive tackle.

Dixon entered the spring as Clemson's likely starter at running back after serving as Travis Etienne's primary backup the past three seasons.

As a freshman in 2018, he finished with 547 yards and five touchdowns, then built on those numbers as a sophomore, racking up 635 yards and six scores. His playing time regressed in 2020 (42 carries for 190 yards), and he was passed on the depth chart this season by freshman Will Shipley.

Dixon ran afoul of running backs coach C.J. Spiller during fall camp and was held out of the first half of Clemson's opener for disciplinary reasons. Swinney said Dixon is expected to graduate in December.