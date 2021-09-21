Western Michigan coach Tim Lester has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week's home game against San Jose State.

Lester, 44, received a positive test Monday morning after experiencing mild symptoms Sunday. The fifth-year Broncos coach is vaccinated.

"Thankfully, due to being fully vaccinated, I am feeling OK," Lester said in a statement. "Our program has practiced, and will continue to practice athletic department safety guidelines and protocols."

Western Michigan is coming off of a 44-41 road win against Pitt, the team's first win against a Power 5 opponent under Lester, a record-setting quarterback at the school. Lester said he will remain involved in meetings and game-planning virtually this week, before returning to campus next week, when Western Michigan is set to open Mid-American Conference play at Buffalo.

The team did not immediately announce who will handle head-coaching duties for the San Jose State game.