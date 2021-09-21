Rutgers cornerbacks Max Melton and Chris Long have been suspended after being taken into police custody because of a paintball gun incident, coach Greg Schiano announced Tuesday.

NJ Advance Media reported that the two players have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, stemming from an incident Monday night.

Melton, a starter, has two interceptions, a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and eight tackles this season. His interception return for a touchdown Sept. 4 against Temple marked Rutgers' first pick-six since 2017.

Melton, the younger brother of Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton, had been listed as a starter on the depth chart for Saturday's Big Ten opener at No. 19 Michigan. He started six of the team's nine contests as a true freshman in 2020.

Long had appeared as a reserve in Rutgers' first three games but has not recorded any statistics.

Rutgers is 3-0 for the first time since 2012.