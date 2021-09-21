Charlie Brewer finds Brant Kuithe in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown for Utah to cut the BYU lead to 10-7. (0:26)

Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer, who started the Utes' first three games, has left the program.

"Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.

The decision was made public three days after he struggled and was pulled in a 33-31 triple-overtime loss to San Diego State. Backup Cam Rising, a Texas transfer, completed 19 of 32 passes for 153 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and guided the team back from a 24-10 deficit.

On Tuesday, Utah listed Rising as the starter on the team's official depth chart.

A four-year starter at Baylor, Brewer announced he would transfer to Utah in December. He received the majority of the first-team reps in spring practice and beat out Rising to win the starting job. He completed 48 of 79 passes for 484 yards in three games, with three touchdowns and three interceptions as the Utes got off to a disappointing 1-2 start.

By transferring at this point in the season, Brewer can use his redshirt and will be eligible to play at another school next season.