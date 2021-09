Ohio State reserve linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Gant, a senior who has appeared in all three games this season and 38 over his Ohio State career, entered his name in the portal Tuesday. He has 10 tackles in 2021 and 53 in his career with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 3.5 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Gant made his most contributions during the 2019 season. He has yet to start a game for Ohio State, which hosts Akron this week.