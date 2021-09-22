LSU will be watching the availability of multiple key contributors heading into Saturday's SEC opener at Mississippi State.

Among those players, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that he is unsure whether left tackle Cam Wire will be able to play.

Orgeron said Wire hasn't practiced and that finding a left tackle is a concern for the coaching staff as the offensive line struggles to jell with a number of players missing time.

Wire started in LSU's season-opening loss to UCLA but left the game after suffering an apparent knee injury and has missed wins over McNeese and Central Michigan.

Starting safety Jay Ward, meanwhile, is expected to return after missing the past two games, Orgeron said.

Ward, who had three interceptions last season, was knocked out of the first half of the UCLA game and has not played since.

Another player who missed practice Tuesday, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, is expected to play Saturday as he recovers from a minor injury, Orgeron said. Davis-Price ranks second on the team with 85 rushing yards.