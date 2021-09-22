Alabama running back Brian Robinson is day-to-day heading into this weekend's game against Southern Miss, coach Nick Saban said on Wednesday.

Robinson, Alabama's leading rusher, was banged up during last Saturday's win at Florida. He briefly went to the sideline before returning to the game.

Afterward, Saban said Robinson had injured his ribs.

A senior from Alabama, Robinson has run for 208 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Alabama plays Southern Miss at home on Saturday.

The following week, the Tide will host No. 13 Ole Miss.