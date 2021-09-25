Desmond Howard breaks down why he likes NC State's chances of dropping Clemson to 2-2 Saturday afternoon. (1:03)

We're already a full four weeks into the season. Seriously, where does the time go?

This weekend, there are a couple of big games lined up: No. 12 Notre Dame is playing No. 18 Wisconsin in Solider Field in Chicago which is surely going to be an interesting one. Then No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas are playing in AT&T Stadium in Dallas. While these are the only games between ranked opponents, we'll be all in on whatever else transpires this last weekend of September.

Check out all the results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

No matter what your feelings were about Notre Dame at the beginning of the season -- College Football Playoff contention? Rebuild year? -- one thing was certain: The middle of the schedule was going to be rough. With perhaps three tighter-than-expected wins in the book, the Irish will now play Wisconsin in Chicago, Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and Cincinnati, USC and North Carolina at home between now and Halloween. Four of those teams rank 17th or better in SP+, and the one that doesn't (Virginia Tech) has already beaten one of those four other teams and rushes the passer brilliantly.

Notre Dame can, of course, win each of these five games. But the Irish are slight underdogs to Wisconsin on Saturday, and SP+, which correctly predicted some of their early struggles, quantifies the four games after Wisconsin as almost exactly 50-50 toss-ups. It gives the Irish about a 3% chance of winning all five ... and a 3% chance of losing all five. Read more from Bill Connelly's Week 4 preview (ESPN+).

NIL deal of the week

Cade York is now "queso rich," and it's giving us all the "chocolate wasted" feels.

WE JUST SIGNED @YorkCade TO THE BOLDEST CONTRACT EVER. AND YOU COULD BE ROLLIN' IN QUESO, TOO. CO-SIGN THE #VelveetaQuesoContract TO GET QUESO RICH, JUST LIKE CADE. https://t.co/xruO7mczhY pic.twitter.com/c7dq0hEhmp — Velveeta (@EatLiquidGold) September 22, 2021

Time to celebrate

The City of Fresno has declared this week "Fresno State Football and Quarterback Jake Haener Week." There should be more of this around college football when a team majorly upsets someone like Fresno State did to UCLA last weekend.

After today's @FresnoStateFB practice @MayorJerryDyer presented a proclamation in honor of Fresno State's victory. This week is "Fresno State Bulldog Football and Quarterback Jake Haener Week" in the @CityofFresno.🐾👏 #GoDogs #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/9pQRHcFH8K — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) September 21, 2021

To read more about Haener's unpredictable rise, check this out.

It's a look

Lane Kiffin got some shiny new plates. Please, never change.

Thanks for the new plates Cedric ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ See ya next weekend ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/TEvFB4bxPw — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 24, 2021

Introducing Jaxson Skywalker. Yeah, evidently Jaxson Dart has drawn inspiration from Star Wars in case you were wondering what the deal was with his eye black. Dart, however, is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

The Force is strong with this one.@JaxsonDart's eye black is Star Wars inspired. pic.twitter.com/1ONxoECei2 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 23, 2021

Stephen A. Smith is a man of his words. He lost a bet to Tim Tebow -- he said Florida would lose by more than three touchdowns to Alabama last weekend, and he had to pay up.

play 0:49 Stephen A. makes good on Gators tie bet with Tebow Stephen A. Smith shows up to First Take sporting a Florida Gators tie after losing a bet to Tim Tebow.

And it's safe to say that the Gators loved this look on him.

There are lots of callbacks to movies this week, and Oregon is on trend with its Dark Knight threads.

Michigan State plays Nebraska, and the Spartans definitely had fun with this reveal in a corn field.

And Memphis is definitely bringing some heat with its uniform combo.

