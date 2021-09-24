Oklahoma football got a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. on Friday.

Moore is the No. 11-ranked prospect overall in the 2023 class and the No. 1 receiver. He's a 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect from Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California.

He is joining his high school teammate, quarterback Malachi Nelson, who is also committed to the Sooners. Nelson is the No. 4 prospect overall in the class and will now have a familiar face to throw to at Oklahoma.

With Moore on board, the Sooners have three ESPN Jr. 300 receivers committed in 2023 with Brandon Inniss, ranked No. 18 overall, and Makai Lemon, ranked No. 22 in the class. The staff has six total ESPN Jr. 300 commits in the class, which is only two fewer than the coaches have committed in the 2022 class.

The three top receiver commits in 2023 are coming at a good time as Oklahoma suffered three decommitments at the position in 2022. Despite those losses, the staff has recruited extremely well, landing the No. 1 receiver in 2021 in Mario Williams Jr., Marvin Mims Jr. in 2020 and Jadon Haselwood, the No. 1 receiver in 2019.