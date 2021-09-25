        <
          Best signs from College GameDay in Chicago for Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

          The keys to victory for Notre Dame and Wisconsin (0:52)

          Desmond Howard breaks down what Notre Dame and Wisconsin need to do to pull out a win on Saturday. (0:52)

          10:52 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Are the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for real? Can the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers pull off the upset at Chicago's Soldier Field?

          We'll find out.

          College GameDay is in Chicago for this Midwest clash. The Irish (3-0) remain undefeated but have not exactly been dominant. The Badgers (1-1) opened the season with a rough loss to Penn State. Now Notre Dame enters a rugged stretch of its schedule. In the next five weeks, the Irish will play ranked teams in Wisconsin, No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 21 North Carolina as well as traveling to Virginia Tech and hosting USC.

          Here are some of the best signs from College GameDay's crowd: