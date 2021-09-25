Kirk Herbstreit cites various issues within the Miami athletic department as reasons why the Hurricanes haven't been a relevant program since 2006. (1:27)

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King won't play against Central Connecticut on Saturday because of a shoulder injury, while starting safety Gurvan Hall Jr. will also sit out while serving a one-game suspension for a team rules violation.

King wasn't expected to play after coach Manny Diaz listed his status as doubtful earlier in the week. He was injured against Michigan State last week, but stayed in and finished the game.

Without King, Miami will start freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, and also get Jake Garcia playing time as well.