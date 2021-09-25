        <
          Louisville Cardinals LB Monty Montgomery out for season with torn ACL

          12:49 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
          Louisville starting linebacker Monty Montgomery will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, the school announced Saturday hours before kickoff against Florida State.

          Montgomery was injured last week against UCF.

          Losing Montgomery is a big blow to the Louisville defense, as he is one of its most experienced players. Jaylin Alderman, who sealed the win over UCF with a late-game interception, will replace him in the starting lineup.