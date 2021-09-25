Louisville starting linebacker Monty Montgomery will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, the school announced Saturday hours before kickoff against Florida State.

Montgomery was injured last week against UCF.

Nothing was taken away from me Friday night, a new opportunity was given. Leading from a new place on the field, I will join our @UofLFootball family by encouraging my brothers every practice and every play. Not deterred, just reminded we are all on His timeline. #BeatFSU — Monty "TBE" Montgomery7️⃣ (@MontyTBE1) September 25, 2021

Losing Montgomery is a big blow to the Louisville defense, as he is one of its most experienced players. Jaylin Alderman, who sealed the win over UCF with a late-game interception, will replace him in the starting lineup.