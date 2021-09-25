STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Villanova tight end Tyler Will suffered a concussion and was taken to a hospital during the second half of Saturday's game between the Wildcats and No. 6 Penn State.

After making a tackle on the kickoff to start the second half, Will remained motionless for about five minutes before he was loaded onto a backboard and carted off, slightly moving his hands.

Villanova staff reported that Will was receiving treatment for a concussion but was alert and had full movement in his extremities.

Will is expected to be released from the hospital and travel home with his parents Saturday night, Dean Kenefick, Villanova's senior associate athletic director for communications, told ESPN.

The Nittany Lions won the game 38-17.

Villanova has a bye week before facing off with FCS power James Madison on Oct. 9.

Penn State hosts Indiana next week.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report