No. 2 Georgia facing Vanderbilt wasn't the most significant matchup on college football Saturday, but it did gain a lot of attention. The Bulldogs dominated in every way.

How bad was it? Georgia had 62 points. Vanderbilt had 77 total yards.

Scores are one thing. Box scores are just numbers. This was a video-game-on-easy-level beatdown. Let's go inside the stats of this game:

35: Georgia coach Kirby Smart's squad exploded for 35 first-quarter points -- the most by a Georgia team since 1996, according to ESPN Stats and information.

The Bulldogs closed as a 36-point favorite over the Commodores according to Caesars Sportsbook -- and they managed to nearly cover the full game spread before the second quarter.

The 35-point lead after the first was the biggest lead for any Power 5 game since 2013 -- when Florida State led NC State 35-0. Also, it's the largest lead for an SEC conference matchup since 2000.

Georgia 35

Vandy 0



3 mins left in 1st Quarter pic.twitter.com/J6k5U0tmHS — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 25, 2021

38-0: Vandy showed some resilience in the second, only relinquishing three points during the quarter. Unfortunately, it failed to put some points on the board and entered the half facing a 38-0 deficit. Georgia's lead at the half was the largest over SEC opponent on the road since 2010.

77: More eye-popping than the score was Vanderbilt's offense -- or lack thereof. The team accumulated 77 yards of offense for the game and only had 54 yards through the first three quarters. As a result, Vandy became the first SEC team since the 2015 Arkansas Razorbacks to gain less than 60 yards through 45 minutes of action.

End of the third quarter



No. 2 Georgia 55

Vanderbilt 0 pic.twitter.com/l9IOcKwtuH — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) September 25, 2021

Despite the huge deficit, one Vanderbilt fan wasn't that impressed. The person yelled "overrated" at the team after the Bulldogs kicked a field goal in the third.

1964: The 62-point loss is one of the most lopsided wins in SEC history, and is tied for the third-largest road shutout victory for a conference game.

This was the school's largest shutout loss since 1964 when they were routed by Tennessee 65-0.

Shutout losses seem all too common for the Commodores. Just last season, they laid a goose egg against Missouri 41-0.

8 and 4: Georgia scored touchdowns early and often while completely shutting down Vanderbilt's offense. The Bulldogs scored twice as many touchdowns (8) than the Commodores had first downs (4) -- talk about a complete team performance.

ESPN Stats and Information contributed to this report