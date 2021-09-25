We're already more than halfway through Week 4 of the college football season and we've seen a few upsets, blowouts and other surprises.
A considerable amount of trolling comes with the territory.
You might have had your eyes glued to the TV watching today's action -- and rightfully so -- but here are some of the week's most entertaining subtweets and burns.
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Wisconsin
This week's College GameDay clash in Chicago was a reunion game for current Fighting Irish quarterback and former Badger Jack Coan. Unfortunately, Coan exited early with an injury, but freshman Drew Pyne picked up right where the grad transfer left off.
An impressive offensive effort and dominant defense carried Notre Dame to a 41-13 victory.
The win was also celebrated on social media with a post that poked fun at Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition.
jump around #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ioJClRS78V— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 25, 2021
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas
Entering the game, Arkansas was off to a red-hot 3-0 start, and the Razorbacks did not show any signs of slowing after jumping out to an early lead on the No. 7 Aggies. SEC Network had a little fun while updating fans ahead of the third quarter.
Arkansas fans at halftime 😎@RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/riNx0MZrp3— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 25, 2021
Just two weeks after manhandling the Texas Longhorns, the Razorbacks strengthened their ownership of the Lone Star State with a 20-10 victory over Texas A&M.
September 25, 2021
3-0 versus those texas schools pic.twitter.com/Jy1uqpXX9u— Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) September 25, 2021
Record player. Jukebox. Radio. Don't matter.— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 25, 2021
TURN IT UP pic.twitter.com/HpGzdgl7SC
No. 2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
By no means was this a marquee matchup, but Georgia's domination of Vanderbilt was a noteworthy feat. The box score did not do justice in recognizing how lopsided this game was. For reference, the Commodores' 77 total yards of offense barely topped the Bulldogs' 62 total points.
Georgia: 62 total points— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 25, 2021
Vanderbilt: 62 total yards
8:29 left in the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/qec5zLOGIf
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers were favored by 30.5 points, but then the Bowling Green Falcons happened. They ruined the Gophers' homecoming on Saturday.
Ahead of the game, Minnesota owned the longest streak of consecutive nonconference wins, but it was snapped at 21 games.
The loss was Minnesota's first to a non-Power 5 conference opponent since losing to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Sept. 24, 2011.
Naturally, Bowling Green was through the roof -- and to the moon -- about its big win.
Merrily merrily, merrily, merrily— BG Football (@BG_Football) September 25, 2021
Life is but a dream ...#ToTheMoon 📈 pic.twitter.com/ivLuLPfs09