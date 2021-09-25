Notre Dame's Chris Tyree takes the kickoff and goes 96 yards for a touchdown. (0:33)

We're already more than halfway through Week 4 of the college football season and we've seen a few upsets, blowouts and other surprises.

A considerable amount of trolling comes with the territory.

You might have had your eyes glued to the TV watching today's action -- and rightfully so -- but here are some of the week's most entertaining subtweets and burns.

Read more: Week 4 highlights, updates and more

This week's College GameDay clash in Chicago was a reunion game for current Fighting Irish quarterback and former Badger Jack Coan. Unfortunately, Coan exited early with an injury, but freshman Drew Pyne picked up right where the grad transfer left off.

An impressive offensive effort and dominant defense carried Notre Dame to a 41-13 victory.

The win was also celebrated on social media with a post that poked fun at Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition.

Entering the game, Arkansas was off to a red-hot 3-0 start, and the Razorbacks did not show any signs of slowing after jumping out to an early lead on the No. 7 Aggies. SEC Network had a little fun while updating fans ahead of the third quarter.

Just two weeks after manhandling the Texas Longhorns, the Razorbacks strengthened their ownership of the Lone Star State with a 20-10 victory over Texas A&M.

3-0 versus those texas schools pic.twitter.com/Jy1uqpXX9u — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) September 25, 2021

Record player. Jukebox. Radio. Don't matter.



TURN IT UP pic.twitter.com/HpGzdgl7SC — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 25, 2021

By no means was this a marquee matchup, but Georgia's domination of Vanderbilt was a noteworthy feat. The box score did not do justice in recognizing how lopsided this game was. For reference, the Commodores' 77 total yards of offense barely topped the Bulldogs' 62 total points.

Georgia: 62 total points

Vanderbilt: 62 total yards



8:29 left in the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/qec5zLOGIf — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 25, 2021

The Minnesota Golden Gophers were favored by 30.5 points, but then the Bowling Green Falcons happened. They ruined the Gophers' homecoming on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Minnesota owned the longest streak of consecutive nonconference wins, but it was snapped at 21 games.

The loss was Minnesota's first to a non-Power 5 conference opponent since losing to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Sept. 24, 2011.

Naturally, Bowling Green was through the roof -- and to the moon -- about its big win.